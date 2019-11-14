Prairie Wind Elementary School will have a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at the school, 200 Overdale Drive.
There will be more than 30 vendors selling a variety of items, including homemade treats, jewelry, essential oils, quilts and other crafts.
