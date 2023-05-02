A Gillette man has been bound over to District Court on felony theft charges alleging he stole about $13,000 worth of power tools from three separate vehicles after he was caught selling them on Facebook marketplace.
Casey J. Dockter, 32, waived his preliminary hearing April 18 and was bound over to District Court, where he pleaded not guilty April 25 to three felony counts of theft, according to court documents.
He’s accused of stealing about $6,000 worth of lock picking tools from one man, $3,000 worth of power tools from another and $4,000 worth of various tools from a third man from late March through early April.
He was caught when the third man found his stolen tools allegedly being sold by Dockter on Facebook Marketplace.
That man had reported that $4,000 worth of tools were stolen from the bed of his Chevy truck while parked at the Best Western Tower West Lodge between 10 p.m. April 9 and 9 a.m. April 10. A day after police took the report, the man called in to say that he suspected Dockter — a man he found on Facebook Marketplace — stole his tools.
He said that he saw Dockter’s account listing a Milwaukee impact gun and M18 battery for sale and recognized the wear on the impact gun as his. He messaged Dockter and asked if he had other Milwaukee tools, and that Dockter replied that he had an M28 battery too, which matched a battery reported stolen.
An officer drove by the house Dockter lives in, which belongs to Dockter’s dad, and saw a dark blue Chevy Equinox in the driveway which matched a SUV seen in surveillance video of the thefts. There were numerous power tools inside the garage, according to court documents.
The report followed similar incidents in the previous weeks.
A man reported at 7 a.m. March 27 that $3,000 worth of power tools were stolen from his truck at the Tower West Lodge. He suspected the theft happened between 10 p.m. March 26 and 6 a.m. March 27. Surveillance video showed a similar dark SUV at the scene of the incident, which appeared to match the Equinox parked outside Dockter’s home, according to court documents.
Prior to that, a report was made at about 10 a.m. March 23 of more than $6,000 worth of lock picking and power tools stolen from a van between 10 p.m. March 22 and 9 a.m. March 23. The van was at Boot Hill, Wyoming Downs on Westover Road and the driver’s home, which is near Tower West Lodge, leading police to suspect it could be related to the other reports, according to court documents.
Based on the similarities, a search warrant for Dockter’s home was sought and granted.
While serving the warrant, no one answered the door and one officer saw someone he suspected to be Dockter inside the garage. Police cleared the house with an unmanned drone and Dockter was found hiding in the attic, at which point he came down to the front door.
Many of the tools reported stolen were found during the search and Dockter denied having stolen them. His father was there and told police “I didn’t see any of my stuff in there” when they seized the stolen tools, according to court documents.
About 18-20 Milwaukee and 31 DeWalt tools and accessories were recovered. In all, there were 64 items seized during the search, according to court documents.
Dockter was on supervised probation for drug-related charges and felony shoplifting at the time of his arrest, according to court documents.
