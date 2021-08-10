The number of active COVID-19 cases in Campbell County continues to increase. Since Friday afternoon, the county added 54 new cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Campbell County’s active case count stands at 140, the highest seen since Dec. 30, when there were 157 active cases.
Eight people are hospitalized.
Over the last two weeks, there have been 200 new confirmed cases in Campbell County.
Statewide, there are 1,126 active cases, the highest number Wyoming has seen since the start of February.
On the vaccination front, about 25.9% of adults in Campbell County are fully vaccinated. That remains the second lowest percentage in the state, only ahead of Crook County.
In the senior citizen age group — those 65 and older — 47.3% of them are fully vaccinated. This is the fourth lowest rate in the state, ahead of Sublette, Crook and Niobrara counties.
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 9,506 (as of Monday)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 8,395 (as of Monday)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,075
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 54
- Number of probables: 577
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 200
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,943
- Number of active cases: 140
- Recoveries: 5,316
- Recoveries in past seven days: 46
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 64
- Hospitalizations today: 8
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 154
- Number of probables: 11,222
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 1,790
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 55,804
- Number of active cases: 1,126
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 786
- Hospitalizations today: 101
(1) comment
About three weeks after Mr. Enzi's funeral, we will see an explosion of covid cases in this town.
