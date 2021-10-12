Will Rosier loves to knit and will be teaching basic knitting techniques and stitches at the Campbell County Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The library will provide supplies but participants are welcome to bring their own supplies. Recommended supplies are one pair size 7 to 9 knitting needles and 1 skein of Red Heart acrylic yarn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.