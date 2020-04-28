Everywhere people look around Gillette as the calendar prepares to flip into the month of May, they see red. Whether it’s a sidewalk, streets or piled up inches deep along curb, scoria used to treat winter roads is still a common scene around town.
With COVID-19 impacting almost all facets of life these days, scoria is no exception. The city of Gillette’s street sweeping service is on hold because of social distancing requirements associated with the virus.
Some people in Gillette are starting to do their part in cleaning up the unsightly mess as best they can, especially with spring in the air and no snow in sight.
The Railyard general manager Trey McConnell sent out a group text Saturday to every downtown Gillette business owner he had a number for, asking if they’d join him in a group effort to clean up the scoria around their businesses.
He said it didn’t take much convincing.
Surrounding businesses stood out on the sidewalks in front of their local establishments Monday morning with brooms in hand ready to join McConnell.
“We’re trying to get downtown cleaned up,” McConnell said. “We always talk about community, so we want to keep ours clean. We just want it to look nice.”
“I think it is great Trey organized it all,” Rhonda Nile, owner of The Man Cave Salon, said as she swept the red away from her Gillette Avenue storefront.
“It’s needed,” salon manager Jodi Conway added. “There’s just a bunch of dirt everywhere.”
At The Railyard, McConnell used a pressure washer to push the scoria in the parking lot into a manageable pile before removing it. He knew the challenge of cleaning up the scoria without large-scale tools would take some time, but it didn’t bother him.
“I didn’t really give myself a time frame, I’m just going to get it done no matter how long it takes,” he said. “It just makes me happy to see everyone pitch in.”
