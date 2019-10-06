Alivia Mckown, 9, paints a pumpkin at the Farmers Market on Saturday. With Halloween approaching the Farmers Market brought around 30 pumpkins for kids to paint and take home with them. Next weeks last farmers market will see more activities for kids, including scarecrows to decorate, a halloween wheel and foam craft turkeys.
Graeme Bowman, 2, dabs a pumpkin with his brush with a little help from his mother Hanna at the Farmers Market on Saturday. Bowman plans to be Buzz Lightyear for Halloween with his cousin dressing up as Woody.
