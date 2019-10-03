Wednesday in Gillette saw a near constant downpour of rain as overcast clouds filled the sky. By Thursday morning the clouds had disappeared, making way for a sunny, and slightly frosty, morning.
The Rapid City National Weather Service predicts sunny clear weather through to Monday. With showers likely on Friday night.
