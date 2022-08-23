A 59-year-old woman reported to Sheriff’s deputies Monday morning that her 80-year-old father has lost $500,000 over the last several years.
Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said the man initially pulled $300,000 out of his investments to work with someone who claimed to be an investor. The original investment was $20,000 and the investor continued to request money over the years.
