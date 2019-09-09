First Interstate Bank is hosting its second annual Volunteer Day on Wednesday.
As part of the philanthropic effort, all of its 150-plus locations will close at noon Wednesday, giving employees paid time from 1-5 p.m. to volunteer in their communities.
First Interstate employees in Gillette will volunteer for three local organizations.
At Blessings in a Backpack, they'll clean and organize the food pantry. They'll clean the entire building for the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County, and they'll do cleaning and maintenance for the Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation, or GARF.
Employees selected their own service projects to ensure they were catering to the specific needs of their communities. They were encouraged to support nonprofit organizations working to eliminate poverty, particularly those helping to alleviate hunger and homelessness.
Across the country, First Interstate will support more than 200 nonprofit organizations through an estimated 250 service projects, totaling 2,000 volunteers. The effort is expected to log more than 8,000 total volunteer hours Wednesday afternoon.
“Giving back to the places we call home, whether through local sponsorships, donations, volunteer efforts, or business development, is what makes us who we are—a full-service community bank offering a unique set of products and services, yes, but more importantly, a trusted community partner and neighbor,” said First Interstate President and CEO Kevin Riley in a press release. “This day simply concentrates and magnifies the efforts of our wonderful employees, who give and give generously to the places where we live and work. We are honored to celebrate the power of community with you today.”
Customers will still be able to use the bank's mobile and online banking features Wednesday afternoon. They also can connect with First Interstate’s Client Contact Center at 855-342-3400 during that time to address any immediate banking needs.
