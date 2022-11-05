Windy with rain and snow showers this evening becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 23F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Election Day is fast approaching, and close to 4,000 people already have made their decisions.
Mid-afternoon Thursday, county elections coordinator Michelle Leiker said 3,893 people already had voted. This includes people who voted in the elections office as well as those who filled out a ballot at home and mailed it or dropped it off at the elections office.
