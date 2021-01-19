Four more COVID-19 deaths were recorded Tuesday in Campbell County, part of 28 newly counted deaths statewide.
One of the deaths included a woman who was a resident of a local long-term care facility. The other three were hospitalized, two of whom it was unclear whether they had pre-existing conditions that could increase the severity of COVID-19 illness, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There have been 49 COVID-19 deaths in the county and 550 statewide since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The 214 confirmed COVID-19 cases racked up Tuesday bring the state’s total confirmed and probable cases to the precipice of 50,000.
Of the 40,975 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine received by the state, 23,172, or about 56.6%, have been used so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 8
- Number of probables: 443
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 96
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,077
- Number of active cases: 75
- Recoveries: 4,372
- Recoveries in past seven days: 132
- New deaths: 4
- Overall deaths: 49
- Hospitalizations today: 7
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 123
- Number of probables: 7,284
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 1,522
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 42,638
- Number of active cases: 1,789
- New deaths: 28
- Overall deaths: 550
- Hospitalizations today: 88
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,653 (1,160)
Natrona: 5,478 (1,746)
Campbell: 4,077 (443)
Fremont: 3,705 (584)
Albany: 3,341 (340)
Sweetwater: 3,196 (133)
Sheridan: 2,276 (526)
Weston: 517 (89)
Crook: 371 (31)
Johnson: 368 (232)
