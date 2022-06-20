Campbell County’s assessed valuation is the highest it has been in six years.
Campbell County Assessor Troy Clements said the county’s assessed valuation — or its taxable value — for 2022 is $4,539,270,189. It’s an increase of $1.1 billion, or 32%, from 2021, and the highest mark since 2016, when it was $5.29 billion.
Clements said the increase was expected, given the strong increase in production of coal, oil and gas. Coal production increased by 10%, oil grew by 3% and gas rose by 14% from 2021.
Coal makes up 42.4% of the total valuation, while oil and gas account for 25.9% and $9.8%, respectively.
The increase in valuation will help the county keep its mill levy at the 2021 level while increasing its overall budget by $30 million.
With an assessed valuation of $4.539 billion, that means that one mill in Campbell County will bring in $4.539 million.
Sooo, the county keeps the 2021 mill rate, and gets a monstrous increase in property tax revenue of 32%. What a rip off. Tell me why the county doesn't lower the tax rate so that the revenue increase is more in line with the Consumer Price Index increase?? The voters need to hold the County Commissioners accountable. If they don't reduce the rate, we need to replace them.
