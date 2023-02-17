Dancers with Dance Arts Gillette perform on stage Friday during the opening ceremony of the annual Festival of Trees at Cam-plex in Gillette. The dance company will perform its preview show Saturday at the Cam-plex.
The Dance Arts Youth Company, a local dance studio, will perform their preview show at noon Saturday at the Heritage Center Theater at Cam-plex.
The company features students ages 9-18 and the preview is the group’s annual fundraising event. All money raised from ticket sales goes toward helping the dancers receive higher level trainings and competitive opportunities.
