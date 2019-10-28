The Campbell County Recreation Center's pool resembled a pumpkin patch more than an actual pool on Friday as staff released hundreds of pumpkins into it, which were soon swept up by the pools current and began floating throughout.
Kids soon descended on the floating pumpkin patch searching for which to take him for the Rec Center's third annual Pumpkin Splash.
