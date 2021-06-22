Donkey Creek Festival returns for two days of live music and fun

Bring those lawn chairs, picnic blankets and sunscreen to the Gillette College campus this weekend to get your outdoor music fix.
The 15th annual Donkey Creek Festival is only days away, and it promises to be a welcome return for the two-day music festival that had to go on hiatus last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(I’m) very, very glad to have the festival back,” said Jessi Maurer, festival committee co-chairwoman. “We’ve been waiting for this time for two years.”
Musicians also are glad and relieved for the festival this Friday and Saturday.
“Although we were bummed it didn’t happen (in 2020), we had a year to work on the performance and are excited to be back in 2021 with an even better show,” said Aaron Pearl, bassist and vocalist for The Opskamatrists, in an email.
The Opskamatrists play a variety of ska, reggae and punk music. Among its influences are Buck-O-Nine, Blink 182 and Sublime. At Donkey Creek, the group will debut some new songs as well as play a popular 1980s cover that Pearl said people would have to be there to find out what it is.
“Also, we’re expecting a visit from the world famous ‘Captain Skabvious,’” he said. “‘Captain Skabvious’ is the well-known character from our album ‘Thank You Captain Skabvious.’ He is helping keep the ska revolution alive and letting everyone know that ska is not dead.”
Members of the Idaho Falls, Idaho-based group first heard about the Donkey Creek Festival from a friend in 2018.
“We love expanding our reach, especially in the summer festival scene,” Pearl said about why The Opskamatrists look forward to a road trip to Gillette.
‘Keep up the tradition’
The Opskamatrists are among a dozen or so groups scheduled to perform at the festival. Others scheduled to hit the stage include: Freddy Rodriguez and the Jazz Connection, Cory McDaniel’s Duo, Proxima Parada, Big Horn Big Band, Jordan Smith, The Unknown Knowns, Los Bohemios, Cole and the Thornes, Sal’s Greenhouse, Mestizo Beat Quartet, Brass Tracks and the Rock Band Camp.
“It’s a good mix,” Maurer said. “We got everything from ska to jazz. It covers the gambit.”
Freddy Rodriguez and the Jazz Connection will be back playing their mix of soothing jazz along with some pop, rhythm and blues and Latin music. They have performed at every Donkey Creek Festival since the event began in 2006.
“Freddy Rodriguez and the Jazz Connection are a staple of the festival and we really can’t have a festival without them,” Maurer said.
This weekend’s shows will be Freddy Rodriguez Jr.’s first Donkey Creek Festival since losing his dad, Freddy Rodriguez Sr., who died last year from COVID-19 complications.
“We’re going to do some music that my dad wrote and we’re going to keep up the tradition,” Freddy Jr. said.
Another popular act is the Rock Band Camp that features performances from local youth who practice during a week-long camp. The camp attempts to inspire young musicians to continue their pursuit of music and dreams of forming their own bands.
They are getting a prime-time slot, too, hitting stage at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“They’re so much fun (and) they have so much energy,” Maurer said of the local rockers. “It’s incredible to watch what goes on stage with Rock Band Camp. It’s something we’re really excited about because it is local teenagers just having a great time on that stage.”
Other festival activities
The Donkey Creek Festival format will be similar as in the past. The only change is that wearing face masks will be optional. Also of note is a return of the Avenues of Art reception at Gillette College before the first note is played. The reception will be the first public unveiling of the new works commissioned for this year’s Avenues of Art installation around the community. There are nine new sculptures that will be on display for the next year. See Saturday’s print edition of the News Record to see the new works.
The weekend also will feature a children and adult 5K walk/run hosted by the Razor City Runners. The kids begin at 8:45 a.m. Saturday followed by the adults at 9 at the Technical Education Center.
Early registration is $10 and $15 if people sign up on Friday and Saturday morning. T-shirts will be available for $10. The proceeds will go toward scholarship funds for local seniors.
Other activities include a 3-on-3 basketball tournament put on by the Wyoming Youth Basketball Association at the Pronghorn Center and a lot of things to keep the kids entertained. There will also be a beer garden along with art and food vendors.
About 1,000 to 1,500 people have attended past events each year, but Maurer hopes for more this weekend.
“We’re hoping it will be higher with people wanting to get out and do things again,” she said.
For more information, visit donkeycreekfestival.com.
