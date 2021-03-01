The Gillette High School Robotics team competed in the VEX Wyoming High School Championship over the weekend and swept the tournament, bringing home awards in every judged and performance-based category.
Team 82718A won the Excellence Award, which earned it an invitation to the VEX High School Worlds Championship in May. That competition will be held virtually. The team includes students Josh Guernsey, Zach Mansheim, Wade O'Loughlin and Wyatt Tarter.
