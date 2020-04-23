The state of Wyoming will begin taking slow and deliberate steps to reopen the economy.
Gov. Mark Gordon said the plan to emerge from the state's coronavirus measures will be a balanced approach, one driven by “data, not dates,” that emphasizes public safety while getting people back to work.
At a Thursday afternoon press conference, Gordon said modified orders will be released next week that will ease “restrictions on certain businesses.”
These orders will allow county health officers to submit requests for countywide variances from those orders if public health conditions in the county warrant the change.
These variances can either be more or less restrictive, based on county-level data. The goal is to allow flexibility based on objective data, including the state of the outbreak, hospital capacity and testing capacity.
Gordon said businesses that will likely be allowed to reopen under the new orders, with instructions in place, to protect customers and employees, include barber shops, cosmetologists and gyms.
Jillian Balow, state superintendent of Public Instruction, said that while the orders remain in effect, school districts can work with their county health officials to provide limited in-person instruction to students “with the greatest need,” including special needs students and those who are on individualized education plans.
She also asked that school districts work with their local health officers and submit a plan to the state to reopen schools.
Whether schools open back up this summer or the upcoming school year, “reopening schools to students doesn't mean going back to normal,” Balow said.
“It’s not over yet, and it’s not going to be over when our current orders expire on April 30,” added Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer.
Hospitals have stopped elective procedures to conserve personal protective equipment and protect patients. Harrist said hospitals may begin to start offering those services again based on new federal recommendations.
She asked that they approach it in a phased process, based on the local outbreak and the availability of testing and PPE.
