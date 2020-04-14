Campbell County’s count of confirmed COVID-19 cases holds at 11 Tuesday morning while Wyoming’s has grown to 275 over the weekend, including the state’s first coronavirus-related death.
A Johnson County man who was hospitalized due to COVID-19 was the first patient in the Cowboy State to die from the virus, the Wyoming Department of Public Health reported Monday.
The man, who was older, had health conditions that put him at higher risk of severe illness and complications related to the coronavirus.
State officials and officials with the Johnson County Healthcare Center confirmed Monday that the man died late last week after being hospitalized for one day.
Sean McCallister, chief executive officer for the Johnson County Healthcare Center, announced in a news release Monday the death of the man, who McCallister said had serious underlying medical conditions.
“This is a sad development we hoped we wouldn’t see in Wyoming and we want this person’s family to know they have our sympathy,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and epidemiologist with WDH. “The advice we’ve been offering and actions we’ve taken ultimately come down to preventing as many serious illnesses and deaths connected to this disease as we can.”
Wyoming was the last state to see a death from coronavirus and remains the state with the lowest number of COVID-19 cases.
In addition to the 275 confirmed cases, there also are 98 probable cases reported so far from across Wyoming.
In a statement, Gov. Mark Gordon said he was saddened to learn about the death.
“This one was close to home and sadly serves as a grim reminder of the importance of following public health orders and guidance so we can reduce the number of serious illnesses and deaths in our state,” he said. “Jennie and I extend our thoughts and prayers to this gentleman’s family and friends.”
By the numbers
In addition to the 275 confirmed cases, 98 probable cases also have been identified.
The state reports that it’s closing in on 6,000 COVID-19 tests on Wyoming residents. Those include 3,015 at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne and 2,948 tests reported by commercial labs.
Of those cases, 140 already have recovered, the WDH reports. That includes eight of Campbell County’s 11 cases.
Campbell County has so far had 279 tests completed at the state lab and has two tests awaiting results.
The 11 confirmed cases extrapolates to an infection rate of 23.7 per 100,000 residents, Public Health reports.
That compares to Teton County, which has the highest ratio in the state at 238.7 to 100,000.
Laramie County has 60 confirmed cases and 26 probables, while Teton has 56 (26). Other counties with double-digit confirmed cases are Fremont with 41 (7), Natrona 33 (8) cases, Sheridan 12 (3) and Johnson 11 (2). Overall, 21 of the state’s 23 counties have at least one confirmed case.
