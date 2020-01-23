Gillette Acupuncture is sponsoring a free community event from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday in celebration of the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rat.
Get a free NADA treatment, which is a system of acupuncture using five small needles in each ear while the patient is seated in a group setting. The treatment takes 30 minutes and is useful for relieving stress, improving sleep and reducing cravings for unhealthy substances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.