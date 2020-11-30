Hospitalizations throughout Wyoming continue to rise as the number of active cases in the state slowly descends.
On Monday, Campbell County added 55 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as its active cases dropped to 800, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
In Wyoming, the number of confirmed cases rose above 29,000 as its active cases dropped to 8,612.
Despite the reduction in active cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are on the rise. On Monday, the state department of health reported 247 hospitalizations in the state, a new record and 12 more than the day before.
Campbell County numbers
Number of new confirmed cases: 55
Number of probables: 245
Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 366
Confirmed total since pandemic began: 2,792
Number of active cases: 800
Recoveries: 2,156
Recoveries in past seven days: 887
New deaths: 0
Overall deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 18
Wyoming numbers
Number of new confirmed cases: 801
Number of probables: 4,252
Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 3,493
Total confirmed since pandemic began: 29,053
Number of active cases: 8,612
New deaths: 0
Overall deaths: 215
Hospitalizations: 247
County numbers
Laramie: 4,409 (741)
Natrona: 4,145 (886)
Fremont: 2,986 (382)
Albany: 2,869 (239)
Campbell: 2,792 (245)
Sheridan: 1,687 (313)
Weston: 326 (71)
Crook: 280 (21)
Johnson: 228 (99)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.