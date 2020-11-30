Vector of Coronavirus 2019
Hospitalizations throughout Wyoming continue to rise as the number of active cases in the state slowly descends.

On Monday, Campbell County added 55 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as its active cases dropped to 800, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

In Wyoming, the number of confirmed cases rose above 29,000 as its active cases dropped to 8,612.

Despite the reduction in active cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are on the rise. On Monday, the state department of health reported 247 hospitalizations in the state, a new record and 12 more than the day before.

Campbell County numbers

Number of new confirmed cases: 55

Number of probables: 245

Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 366

Confirmed total since pandemic began: 2,792

Number of active cases: 800

Recoveries: 2,156

Recoveries in past seven days: 887

New deaths: 0

Overall deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 18

Wyoming numbers

Number of new confirmed cases: 801

Number of probables: 4,252

Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 3,493

Total confirmed since pandemic began: 29,053

Number of active cases: 8,612

New deaths: 0

Overall deaths: 215

Hospitalizations: 247

County numbers

Laramie: 4,409 (741)

Natrona: 4,145 (886)

Fremont: 2,986 (382)

Albany: 2,869 (239)

Campbell: 2,792 (245)

Sheridan: 1,687 (313)

Weston: 326 (71)

Crook: 280 (21)

Johnson: 228 (99)

