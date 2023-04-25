Rachel Kalenberg and Ariane Jimison, co-owners of Pizza Carrello, were recently named the 2023 Small Business Persons of the Year for Wyoming by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“I really did not think it was real at first,” Jimison said. “I was like, oh yeah, next they’ll want my credit card number.”
They’ll go to Washington, D.C. at the end of April to be recognized along with the 51 other winners, and one of the 52 state winners will be named the National Business Person of the Year.
“Our 2023 State Small Business Persons of the Year have given their all to achieve their American dream — to own and build a strong, resilient business; create jobs; increase competition and innovation and power America’s historic economic recovery,” said U.S. SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman in a press release. “These incredible entrepreneurs show the vibrancy and grit of our nation’s small businesses. From Main Street to manufacturing hubs and tech centers, they are powering our economy. We hope their stories inspire and motivate the next generation of entrepreneurs.”
Jimison and Kalenberg will be presented with the statewide award at the governor’s luncheon that the Chamber of Commerce is hosting on May 10.
Hindsight is 20/20, and Jimison said that looking back, she and Kalenberg made some decisions that ended up being the right choices.
They’ve since educated themselves on business and leadership, and with the help of the Peregrine Leadership Institute, “they really helped us understand what we did right, things that we didn’t know they were right at the time,” Jimison said.
“I can’t believe what’s happened over the 12 years, or even the past five,” Kalenberg said. “It’s kind of wild it’s been that long, and that so much has happened.”
“Sometimes it feels like it’s been a hundred years, and sometimes it feels like it’s been a month,” Jimison said.
They started building the business in September 2011, and they made their first pizzas in March of the next year, selling the pizzas out of a trailer. A few years later, they moved to a closet in what was then Gillette Brewing Company.
In 2015, Pizza Carrello moved into a small building on Second Street, where Domino’s is now. And the next year, they moved into their current location on Highway 59. The restaurant has gone through some changes and challenges, such as a pandemic and staffing issues.
“I think we just unintentionally had room to grow in a sustainable way, when we were ready to do the next thing,” Kalenberg said. “And the community supported us to push to the next thing.”
And they’re looking forward to whatever that next thing is.
“As long as we stay true to what we’re doing and with the same passion, we’re going to be OK,” Jimison said.
