10 Who Made a Difference
Ariane Jimison and Rachel Kalenberg, co-owners of Pizza Carrello, were named Small Business Persons of the Year for Wyoming. They’re in the running with 51 other winners for the National Business Person of the Year award from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

 News Record File Photo

