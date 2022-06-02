WALMART: A man was arrested on drug charges and a woman was ticketed for shoplifting Wednesday night. Walmart staff saw a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman stealing items on camera. They were intercepted by police as they tried to leave the store. The man showed signs of being under the influence of a drug, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson. He initially denied using drugs but then admitted to using cocaine two days earlier. The stolen merchandise was valued at $188, and the woman said she had more stolen items in her purse, which was in her car. Officers went to the car, and the purse was not there, but a drug dog indicated on the car, and police found a glass pipe with residue, 0.25 grams of meth and 7 grams of marijuana. The drugs were found in a bag that had a driver’s license belonging to the 24-year-old. The man kept giving officers a fake name, but they eventually ID’d him. He was arrested for theft, interference, drug use, possession of marijuana and possession of meth. The woman was ticketed for shoplifting.
