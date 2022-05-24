The public library will host its Watch and Talk movie club at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Big Lost Meadery downtown.
Those attending should watch the 1981 Oscar-winning film “On Golden Pond” before the club meets. The movie focuses on three generations of family confronting each other during a New England vacation.
