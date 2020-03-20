Two energy suppliers are temporarily suspending disconnects for their customers for nonpayment.
Powder River Energy and Black Hills Energy said in press releases that they recognize the financial hardships that will result from the shutdown caused by the coronavirus, according to a press releases.
PRECorp. lobbies also will be closed to the public until further notice. Service representatives will be on duty from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and available for personal appointments on a case-by-case basis. Payment drop boxes at the offices will remain available.
Black Hills Energy will respond to emergency calls and will wear protective gear, but asks that people who are sick postpone non-emergency calls.
