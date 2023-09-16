A woman who stabbed her mother’s boyfriend multiple times before she was caught fleeing Gillette has been sentenced to seven to 10 years in prison and owes almost $30,000 in restitution.
Nyla E. Lucas, 19, was given an imposed seven- to 10-year sentence at her August sentencing for aggravated assault and battery and another four to six years suspended in favor of three years of supervised probation for felony theft.
She owes about $28,000 in restitution, shared jointly with her co-defendant Kashon J. Dyer, including $15,000 owed to the Division of Victim Services and $13,103.02 to Lonnie Lewis, whom Lucas stabbed multiple times, according to court documents.
District Judge Stuart S. Healy III ordered Lucas to complete substance abuse treatment, including that she apply for Adult Treatment Court, and recommended her for the Youthful Offender Transition Program, also known as Boot Camp.
She received credit for 226 days served and $525 in fines and fees.
District Judge Matthew Castano sentenced Dyer, 26, to four to six years for felony theft and two to three more years, set to run concurrent, for accessory after the fact, according to court documents.
In addition to the restitution he owes with Lucas, Dyer received another $675 in fines and fees and credit for 216 days served.
He’s also recommended to serve time in Boot Camp.
In a victim impact statement filed with the courthouse, Lewis described his injuries and how the incident affected his life.
“I moved from Chicago to Wyoming and never expected something like this to happen here. This is a crime you would see in Chicago but not in Gillette,” he wrote. “Gillette is a nice place to live. Now I trust people a little less because it did happen here.”
He described his medical bills costing almost $15,000, hence the restitution, and said the stab wounds to his face and back are still healing and still hurt.
“I taste blood in my cheek and feel like my face is ripping,” he wrote. “My lip is still numb. I’m not sure if it will ever feel right.”
“I am judged because of this injury,” he added.
Lucas was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder before agreeing to plead guilty to the reduced charge through a plea deal with prosecutors.
She and Dyer were pulled over in a stolen black 2005 Chevy Tahoe about 3 a.m. Jan. 13 while getting onto Interstate 90, allegedly on their way to Omaha, Nebraska, after a Sheriff’s deputy saw the truck had expired plates.
During the stop, Lucas told the deputy she had been in an argument with her mom’s boyfriend before she “blacked out” and stabbed him multiple times, according to court documents. She had a bruise near her temple, cut lips and blood on her hand and ears.
At the time of the stop, Lucas was arrested for interference with a peace officer and Dyer was arrested for driving under suspension and not having registration.
Gillette police officers went to the home where the incident occurred, which was redacted from the affidavit of probable cause, and saw a large amount of blood on the sidewalk, porch and front door, as well as on the walls inside the apartment.
The man who was attacked, Lewis, was at the emergency department when officers called him. He told them he had gotten into an argument with Lucas, his girlfriend’s daughter, and went back inside his room. While making a call to a friend, he said he heard Lucas pacing outside of the room, according to court documents.
He said he opened the door to tell her she could “get the hell out” and while they were “in each other’s faces,” she began swinging a kitchen knife at him. He told police he punched her in self-defense and immediately got a ride to the emergency department.
He had three cuts to his left cheek, including a deep, three-inch long gash. He also had cuts on his left shoulder, on two parts of his back and pinky, according to court documents.
Officers got a search warrant for the apartment and found blood throughout the living room, near the bedroom doors, floors and walls. A steak knife with a four-inch blade was found in the living room and had blood on the handle.
While in jail, Lucas agreed to talk to police, stating that she and Dyer had been living with her mom’s boyfriend since Nov. 25, when he picked the couple up from Sioux Falls and brought them to Gillette to live with him until Lucas’ mom got out of jail.
They had apparently gotten along fine until the night of Jan. 12.
Lucas said that Dyer picked her mom’s boyfriend up from work at about 11 p.m. They drank alcohol and she got a headache and went to bed. She heard her mom’s boyfriend talking loudly in the other room and yelled for him to be quiet. She came out of her room and heard him “talking s—” about her in his room. She said the man came out of the room and “swung on her” and that they were both punching and hitting each other.
She said she was able to “get away” and go to the kitchen, where she got a knife and tucked it behind her wrist, in her pants pocket. She said the man continued assaulting her and then she swung the knife on him multiple times. She was unsure how many times she stabbed him, according to court documents.
She said the man had said things to the effect of “help me, help me, I’m dying” and left right away with his friend, another woman who was in the home.
After that, Lucas and Dyer immediately started getting their belongings together to flee. They went down the road to an apartment complex to “lay low” and she washed the blood off her hands with the snow, according to court documents.
They started checking vehicles in a parking lot, the area of which was redacted from the affidavit, entering several before finding keys in the Tahoe. They took the car, stopped for gas then got pulled over entering Interstate 90 on their way to Omaha.
Dyer told police he saw Lucas and her mom’s boyfriend “square up” in the hallway then begin fighting and punching. He saw a lot of blood almost immediately and said he didn’t know there was a knife involved or who was using it, until the injured man picked it up and threw it out of the way, according to court documents.
He said the fight occurred in the hallway near the bathroom and bedrooms. Police didn’t find blood in the kitchen, leading police to believe that Lucas had the knife before any physical fighting began, according to court documents.
The value of the stolen Tahoe was estimated between $5,763 and $7,152 and its owners told police that a 2010 Cadillac had also been entered, with the console rummaged through and part of the bill of sale ripped off.
