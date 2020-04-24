Although they can't visit the Campbell County School District's Adventurarium at Lakeway Learning Center, the science learning center is busy posting frequent lessons and videos at its Facebook page.
Recent updates featured Unicorn, the Adventurarium's baby red-footed tortoise, and everything anyone would want to know (and maybe some things you wouldn't) about the center's Madagascar hissing cockroaches.
Students can follow the lessons by searching "Adventurarium" on Facebook, or follow links shared to the school district's main Facebook page.
