A new doctor has joined Campbell County Health Behavioral Services.
Dr. Gilbert Smith, a Philadelphia native, joined CCH last week and starts seeing patients this week.
With an extensive background in childhood psychiatry and substance use management, Smith brings a unique perspective to CCH and fills a much-needed role in supporting our community’s mental health.
“I wanted to go back to rural healthcare because I saw there was such a need for mental health professionals in rural areas,” Smith said in a press release. “Especially in adolescence.”
Dr. Smith began his health care career at Drexel University and Southern Illinois University and continued to receive his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He later completed three years of residency at Larkin Community Hospital and fast-tracked into the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship Program at Larkins Community Hospital in Consortium with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for two years.
While he has always had a passion for health care, Smith initially considered surgery and OB/GYN as specialties. His passion for psychiatry was sparked because of a research project he undertook on the topic of burnout of medical students. The need for mental health services and providers was evident to him; he knew he could make a profound difference on the lives of others through this unique specialty.
“The need for mental health providers in Northeast Wyoming is considerable,” said CCH CEO Matt Shahan in the press release. “Dr. Smith’s arrival is one step towards how CCH is meeting our community’s growing and evolving needs.”
In his spare time, Smith enjoys exercising, crossfit, hanging out with friends, cooking and hiking. He hopes to explore all of the natural beauty and wonders that Wyoming has to offer.
Chamber hosting governor’s luncheon next week
Gov. Mark Gordon will be in Gillette next week for the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce’s annual governor’s luncheon.
The luncheon is on May 10 and will take place in Cam-plex Energy Hall.
The governor’s presentation will begin at noon on May 10, with lunch served starting at 11:30 a.m.
Tickets are $40 for chamber members and $50 for non-members. For more information or to make reservations, visit gillettechamber.com, call 307-682-3673 or email connerl@gillettechamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.