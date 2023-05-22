Heidi Gross
Buy Now

City Council member Heidi Gross speaks at a council meeting Tuesday, May 2 at City Hall in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

The Gillette City Council has agreed to increase its funding for Cam-plex to help hire seven new positions, but not without some trepidation, including worries about breaching the current joint powers agreement.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.