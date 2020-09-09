The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post 7756 will honor the men and women who were prisoners of war and/or missing in action.
There will be three events where POWs and MIAs will be honored Sept. 18: 8 a.m. for POW/MIA Remembrance Day at the Veterans Affairs Clinic on Southern Drive; 11:15 a.m. at the Campbell County Senior Center; and 1 p.m. at Gillette College.
