Around 10 volunteers were up early Saturday morning at the Gillette College Technical Education Center parking lot. The volunteers, including Meredith Hoggatt, a horticulturist with the Campbell County Extension Office, and Wendy Clements, with the city of Gillette, stood in front of the large pile of discarded Christmas trees that people have been dropping off for the past month.
After some safety talk on the yellow tree chipper, which Clements said was one of the more dangerous pieces of equipment the city owned, the volunteers spread out around the pile and began moving the discarded trees into lines to be ground up into wood chips.
