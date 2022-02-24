The official temperature readings for Gillette on Wednesday fell just short of the all-time record low for that day, Feb. 23, as the area moves out of a regional cold stretch and into warmer temperatures next week.
The co-op weather station about 4 miles southeast of Gillette, where the official measurements are taken, recorded minus 18 degrees as the coldest it got Wednesday, just 2 degrees short of the minus 20 degree record for Feb. 23 set in 1922, according to the National Weather Service Office in Rapid City, South Dakota.
