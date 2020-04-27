The Donkey Creek Festival has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.
The event was scheduled to take place June 26-27 at Gillette College.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Rain likely. Thunder possible. High 71F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 1:44 pm
The Donkey Creek Festival has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.
The event was scheduled to take place June 26-27 at Gillette College.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.