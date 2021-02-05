Campbell County’s active COVID-19 case count dropped Thursday despite 16 newly confirmed cases.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 4,176 since the pandemic began, but the active cases stayed low, dipping to 48 Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The 14-day rolling positivity rate in Campbell County fell to 4.71% as of Thursday, the lowest in the county since Sept. 21, when the local surge in cases was beginning to reflect in the numbers.
The 14-day positivity for all of Wyoming dropped to 4.11% since Sept. 23. At its height, the state’s positivity rate reached 14.65% in mid-November. Campbell County’s high-water mark peaked at 34% around the same time, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations locally and in the state have remained fairly steady. Campbell County Memorial Hospital maintained between zero and two COVID-19 patients for the past seven days while the statewide number stayed between 47 and 54, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 66,000
- First vaccine doses administered: 49,859 (75.54%)
- Second vaccine doses received: 3,175
- Second vaccine doses administered: 2,298 (72.38%; as of Feb. 3)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 16
- Number of probables: 472
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 42
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,176
- Number of active cases: 48
- Recoveries: 4,538
- Recoveries in past seven days: 58
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 55
- Hospitalizations today: 2
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 244
- Number of probables: 7,620
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 964
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 44,848
- Number of active cases: 1,069
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 624
- Hospitalizations today: 48
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,819 (1,191)
Natrona: 5,715 (1,840)
Campbell: 4,160 (472)
Fremont: 3,863 (650)
Albany: 3,426 (365)
Sweetwater: 3,379 (140)
Sheridan: 2,331 (574)
Weston: 521 (91)
Crook: 381 (34)
Johnson: 406 (206)
