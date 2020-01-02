The Gillette Edge Soccer Club will host the second annual K2 Technologies Clash at the Cam-plex from Jan. 10-12.
A year ago, this was among the inaugural events on the new sports flooring in the Wyoming Center. This year, the tournament will feature six courts and more than 43,000 square feet of shock-absorbing sports coat flooring, said Kevin Couch of the Gillette Edge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.