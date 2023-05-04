A group of residents and outdoor enthusiasts hope to further develop mountain bike trails in northern Gillette and turn it into a destination.
In 2019, David Bauer proposed putting in a public trails system at the Centennial Section. Through the work of Bauer and several volunteers, as well as his organization, Energy Addicts, 15 miles of trails were put in.
Back then, there was no money behind this. Today, the state has set aside millions of dollars to specifically be used on outdoor recreation.
During a presentation for county commissioners Tuesday, Clay Cundy, a member of the Northeast Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Collaborative’s steering committee, said that if the county is willing to provide the land, the state will pay for the design and development of trails in the area.
The proposal is to use 260 acres on the western side of the Centennial Section, which is north of Northwest Park.
The Centennial Section is a 640-acre plot of mostly undeveloped land in north Gillette. The county purchased it from the state in 2012. The land was proposed to be the site of a new Road and Bridge Department facility, a new Weed and Pest facility, a fire station and the school district’s bus barn.
The topography at the Centennial Section is perfect for mountain biking, Cundy said.
“It’s not perfect for anything else right now,” he said.
Cundy said while these trails would be a recreational benefit for the community, they also will be a tool for economic development.
“They’re economic drivers,” he said. “They may not seem it now, but in the whole scope of things, they do drive economics, they do bring people into our community.”
Cundy said the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation has money set aside for this specific project to hire a design team to come up with a site plan, estimate construction costs and an overall design proposal.
But that’s not all.
He said it’s “highly likely” that if the county gives the OK, the land could be used as a grant match for up to $500,000 in ARPA funds, which would pay for professional trail builders that would come in and build new trails and improve on the ones that are already there.
Cundy said that between the support from the governor and the state, the growth of tourism as an industry and the need locally for more trails, this makes perfect sense for the community.
“We’re going to basically have this developed for free,” Cundy said.
While the commissioners were open to exploring the idea, they weren’t ready to move forward yet. Commission Chair Colleen Faber said the county bought the land with $1.6 million in taxpayer money, so it wouldn’t be prudent to just jump into it right away.
She also worried about the maintenance costs.
“I don’t think we want to have a 260-acre park that we have to budget for every year,” Faber said.
Commissioner Del Shelstad said he’d like to see how the project can evolve without the park designation.
“If you do the trails right, you have to go back in every once a while, but a lot of times trail organizations will do that on a volunteer basis,” Cundy said.
Commissioner Kelley McCreery was sold on the idea. He said that compared to other projects, such as the amphitheater site at Cam-plex Park, the trails system is relatively cheap.
“You people are basically asking for dirt,” McCreery said. “This might not be such a bad idea.”
The group said that the trails can be built to accommodate for any growth that the city has planned. For example, part of the city’s long-term plan is to extend Burma Avenue north. Cundy said this can be worked around if it happens.
Additionally, Cundy said the Wyoming Sportsman’s Group has expressed interest in creating an outdoor campus, which would focus on outdoor activities like fishing, hunting and backpacking. Campbell County Parks and Recreation also has interest in an outdoor campus.
“If they’re willing to get something off the ground, anything out here would be a good location to do something like that,” Cundy said.
The commissioners told Cundy, Bauer and the rest of their group to get more public input and a more detailed proposal. The ownership of the land still needs to be figured out.
The county has agreements with other organizations that could be used as a blueprint for this. For example, the county owns the land that the BMX track is on, but Razor City BMX handles all of the upkeep and maintenance on that property.
Faber said the city should be interested in the trails from the sports tourism aspect. She also wondered if there could be some land swap with the state.
“They owned it once, maybe they want to own it again,” Faber said.
“By developing this into a mountain bike park, a soft trail system, we could raise all of the value of the adjacent properties around this,” Cundy said. “If we develop this correctly, it becomes an attraction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.