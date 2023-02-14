Snow along with gusty winds at times. Morning high of 29F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Small bottles of glitter and a photo of Irene Gakwa on a table during a gathering to raise awareness of the missing woman at The Local in Gillette on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Gakwa went missing from Gillette in February.
A fundraiser for missing Gillette resident Irene Gakwa will run at three different times Monday at Hands on Pottery in downtown Gillette in commemoration of the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
The fundraiser, “Painting with a Purpose,” is a cash only event that begins at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Stacy Koester, one of the event organizers, said Friday afternoon that tickets for the 6 p.m. time slot are selling fast but there may still be some available. The other slots are less filled. For $25, attendees will receive a mug to paint and a shirt.
