The Wyoming Department of Transportation will replace a bridge and widen a section of Wyoming Highway 59 north of Gillette to improve driving conditions.
The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded an $11.7 million contract to Northern Improvement Co. of Fargo, North Dakota, for the Highway 59 work between Gillette and the Montana state line in Campbell County. Crews will widen and pave about 8 miles of road, from mile marker 155 to 163, and build a new bridge near the old one.
The road currently has no shoulders, and WYDOT's No. 1 priority is adding rumble strips to increase driver safety.
Traffic will remain on the old bridge until the new one is finished. Once the new bridge opens, traffic will be diverted to that structure and crews will demolish the old bridge. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.
The commission awarded that and eight other contracts totaling $27.8 million at its recent meeting, including another Campbell County project.
Scott Brothers Inc. of Gillette will be paid $1 million for upgrades to traffic signals at three intersections in Gillette by July 31, 2020, according to a WDOT press release.
The intersections are Second Street and Brooks Avenue, Highway 14-16 and Warlow Drive and Highway 14-16 and Fourth Avenue.
