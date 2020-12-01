Attorneys from Stulken and Brown will visit the Campbell County Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12 to give free 20-minute, one-on-one consultations.
Stulken and Brown, a regional law firm with offices in Gillette and Newcastle, focuses on family law issues like divorce, child custody and adoption, as well as bankruptcy, personal injury, estate planning and real estate law.
