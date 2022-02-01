Councilman Eric Hanson will be Gillette’s next mayor.
Hanson, who currently represents Ward 1, was one of two nominees for mayor, the other one being interim mayor Nathan McLeland.
The voting and the discussion on this matter all happened in public at the start of the Gillette City Council meeting Tuesday night.
Hanson, who nominated himself, was selected on a 4-2 vote, with McLeland and Councilman Billy Montgomery, who nominated McLeland, voting for the interim mayor.
After Tuesday's meeting, Hanson said he’s excited to move the city forward, acknowledging that he and the rest of the City Council have an uphill battle in repairing the city’s image.
“I knew that was going to be a big thing, nominating myself for this, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said.
Hanson won’t officially be mayor until he is sworn in on Friday. He will serve out the rest of the unexpired term, which ends Jan. 3, 2023. The seat was left vacant when Louise Carter-King resigned at the start of the year, and McLeland has been filling in on an interim basis.
