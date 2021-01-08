The COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Wyoming is off to a gradual start.
As of Jan. 8, 25,775 combined first doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines have been received by the state, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Of those, 11,897 have been administered, or a little more than 46%.
Additionally, the state received 6,285 second doses of just the Pfizer vaccine, 1,099 of which have been administered, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There may be a lag of several days in the reported number of vaccines administered, according to the Wyoming Department of Health's website.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are given in two separate doses, spaced about three weeks apart. Pfizer got a brief head start on Moderna as the first COVID-19 vaccine to be dispersed throughout the United States.
As of Monday, 401 COVID-19 vaccinations were given in Campbell County, said Ivy McGowan, a Public Health spokesperson. It is unclear exactly how many in the county have been eligible to receive the vaccine, she said.
Through the first week of January, Public Health received 2,650 total doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines, with 975 of those allocated as the second doses paired with the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines received in December, Public Health Executive Director Jane Glaser said.
Staff and residents of the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center may be getting their first inoculations next week, said Robert Quintana, Campbell County Health’s director of pharmacy.
Glaser said that she hopes to begin the next phase of vaccinations soon, which would include those in the county older than 70 and other non-health care frontline workers. A vaccine clinic may be set-up at the Senior Center as soon as next week, she said.
“We are making an arrangement with the Senior Center right now that we can come up there and provide the vaccine for that age group,” Glaser said.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 32
- Number of probables: 405
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 127
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 3,929
- Number of active cases: 97
- Recoveries: 4,183
- Recoveries in past seven days: 150
- New deaths:0
- Overall deaths: 38
- Hospitalizations today: 13
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 406
- Number of probables: 6,765
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 1,872
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 39,882
- Number of active cases: 1,879
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 489
- Hospitalizations today: 108
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,306 (1,091)
Natrona: 5,158 (1,593)
Campbell: 3,929 (405)
Fremont: 3,477 (570)
Albany: 3,261 (326)
Sweetwater: 3,029 (124)
Sheridan: 2,171 (496)
Weston: 400 (85)
Crook: 365 (30)
Johnson: 331 (210)
