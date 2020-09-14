Gasoline prices in Wyoming have gone up almost 6 cents in a month, but they are expected to trend downward as winter approaches.
Prices in Wyoming average $2.20 a gallon — 0.5 cents a gallon higher than a week ago, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 494 stations. It was $2.045 in Gillette, which was third lowest in the state behind Albany ($1.946) and Laramie and Natrona (both at $2.007)
