Cam-plex doesn’t have enough workers and is preparing for large national events in each of the upcoming summers, including the International Pathfinders Camporee, which will more than double the population of Gillette when it arrives in August 2024.
The facility also lacks a collective vision among the Campbell County Public Land Board, which governs it, and its funding entities, the city of Gillette and Campbell County.
That’s a lot to tackle in one budget. But in a nutshell, those are the issues Cam-plex officials aim to address in their 2023-24 budget proposal.
“I think we’re all aware of the realities of Cam-plex and the issues that we’ve faced the last couple years,” said Darin Edmonds, land board chairman. “The land board was unanimous 7-0 that this is a very positive and forward solution that addresses nearly everything that is before us.”
The budget that Cam-plex Executive Director Aaron Lyles and land board members proposed to the city and county this week calls for a 2.3% net increase from last year’s budget, including a 28% increase to its operational budget and 26% decrease to its capital budget.
The operational budget request of $5.17 million includes dollars to hire seven new positions at Cam-plex.
The capital budget request of $2.45 million covers preparation for the National High School Finals Rodeo this summer, Camporee next summer and necessary maintenance and upkeep for the aging Cam-plex facilities.
“No kind of dog and pony show, it’s a budget that was born from real, tangible needs,” Lyles said to city and county officials at the joint powers budget review this week.
The Cam-plex operational budget is funded by the county (80%) and city (20%), while the capital budget is split 50-50 between the two.
Lyles and land board members have asked to receive some of the funding early due to the limited time before Camporee arrives next summer.
A time-sensitive request for $164,500 — split evenly between the city and county — would go toward completing work this spring, clearing the way for the work that must be done next spring, ahead of the international event.
Short on staff
There are currently 35 Cam-plex employees, which is one less than were on staff before the Wyoming Center opened in 2014. Lyles and land board members were clear that hiring more staff is the No. 1 priority, and need, for Cam-plex.
There were 32 Cam-plex employees in 2003 and up to 36 employees in 2007. There are currently 35 employees. Between then and now, the Wyoming Center was built, adding a higher volume of events the facility could host with roughly the same number of workers to pull them off.
The workload has taken its toll, Lyles said, and the average tenure across all employees has been brief — about 1.5 to 2.5 years.
“A lot of the problem is we’ve worked them in ways that you can’t sustain from a career perspective,” he said.
Commissioner Butch Knutson said that without being for or against adding employees, cuts could be coming down the road and once you hire staff, it’s a recurring expense each year to keep them.
“Once you apply so much money to a certain entity it never goes away, until you have to start making cuts,” he said. “That’s what I’m looking at, maybe not this year, maybe not next year, but it’s coming.”
He asked what added benefit or revenue the added employees could create. This has been a dilemma for the facility: Should Cam-plex be run more as a subsidized community center or a revenue-oriented business?
“We can’t keep looking at ‘what if coal goes away?’ If we aren’t ready, we aren’t going to be ready for something when it does come,” said Bob Maul, land board member. “If we all fall on our butt — we can all look like Newcastle anytime we want to — but we’ve got to keep looking ahead like something’s going to happen and is going to come on in.”
Commissioners have instructed county departments not to raise their budgets for the next fiscal year.
Lyles said he understands the desire to “hold the line” now anticipating an economic downfall sometime in the coming years, but waiting to address current needs a year from now won’t be any easier.
“It’s not a solution to the problem to hold the line, it’s just moving it down the road one more year,” he said.
Bridging the gap
The Camporee contract was not completed when the current budget was proposed last spring. Where the amphitheater site was going to be hadn’t been finalized either.
Had all of the details of the contract been understood then as they are now, there would have been additions that were not included in the current budget, Lyles said.
“There are some natural workflow realities that have come from those documents that had we known then what we know now, we would have budgeted for them in this current business cycle,” Lyles said. “We’ve had a long winter. If we have a long winter next year and a wet spring, we’re going to be in trouble getting some of the water lines in the ground, getting some of the infrastructure that we have to get in place completed.”
In order to get ahead on what will be a busy spring and summer of Camporee preparation next year, Lyles asked to receive part of the 2023-24 budget early.
The $164,500 “gap” request is for work that can be done before the next fiscal year begins July 1. That includes repairing horse stalls, replacing an overheard barn door, working on RV sites and improving Wi-Fi access in Cam-plex.
Last year, the city and county agreed to split $1.5 million to pay for the amphitheater site promised to host Camporee next summer. Of that, about $1.2 million has been spent or committed.
That leaves about $300,000, but because of the terms of the deal, that money can’t be used by Cam-plex for the remaining non-amphitheater site Camporee projects they want to tackle.
Mayor Shay Lundvall said that the city would entertain working with Cam-plex to free up the early dollars they requested. Commission Chair Colleen Faber said it would likely take an amendment to the existing agreement.
There’s also $340,000 in port-a-potty money outstanding. Lyles said that Camporee officials have not found the necessary number of port-a-potties yet, but that there’s a chance that they will. If not, Cam-plex could be on the hook for those too.
There’s also a $750,000 Wyoming Outdoor Recreation grant hanging in the balance, which has been applied for but not yet awarded or denied.
The grant was matched against the $1.5 million the city and county committed to Cam-plex last year and is needed to cover the rest of what’s included in the 2023-24 budget, Lyles said.
Lacking vision
There’s a need for a common vision for Cam-plex, Lyles said. Not just internally within Cam-plex, but among the land board, the city and the county.
Cam-plex is a subsidized facility. It’s primarily funded by the county and city and that allows local events to use the facilities at more affordable rates.
“Every time we book an event, we’re making the choice to spend more money than we’re going to make,” Lyles said. “That’s Cam-plex.”
That community-centered focus has at times butted heads with the business-minded opportunities for the facility. Having the land board, city and county all agree on a collective vision for the future of Cam-plex is necessary, Lyles said.
Faber said that Cam-plex benefits the two funding entities in different ways. While its events are a sales tax generator, which benefits the city more than the county, it also provides quality of life advantages to many county residents.
Although lower on the rung of priorities, there is also a maintenance funding issue at Cam-plex. The Wyoming Center has a maintenance account set up for itself but the rest of the facilities, which are all older, lack that consistent funding model. For those, maintenance and repairs are often covered with capital requests.
“Everybody wants more staff, more capital projects. We can’t obviously fund all of them,” Shelstad said. “We have to figure out where our priorities are, look at each one of them and build a succession plan moving forward so we don’t put the next board of commissioners in this same situation, at least with the Cam-plex.”
The City Council and County Commission will make their budget approvals in the coming weeks.
So the City and the County were 'all in' on the Camporee without "really" looking into everything it would entail and verifying how much would actually come back to our community. Now...Camplex needs money to make some of the Council/Commissioner's dreams come true and they don't want to give them any money. Sadly, it is not surprising.
