There is no indication that any patient data was compromised by the Friday ransomware attack that has disrupted Campbell County Health's computer systems, said Matt Sabus, CCH IT director, in a press conference Monday afternoon.
CCH has no estimated time for when its computer systems will be restored after Friday’s ransomware attack, but in the meantime it is continuing to serve patients.
During a press conference Monday afternoon, Dr. Nicholas Stamato, chief of medical staff at CCH, said while the situation is “an inconvenience,” it hasn’t rendered the organization unable to take care of patients.
“Since the attack occurred, we have provided continuous, uninterrupted medical services to our patients in the community,” said EMS Director Chris Beltz, adding that there are additional ground and air ambulances ready to transfer patients if needed.
CCH board chairman Dr. Ian Swift said the board has authorized CCH management to “take whatever steps are necessary to restore full service and care to the community.”
The organization is in talks with law enforcement agencies, as well as the state department of Homeland Security, DCI and FBI.
Swift said there’s a “sense of calm” in CCH, and that it’s doing everything it can to get things back to normal.
“It has been an unbelievable surprising turn of events over the last few days,” he said. “It’s been exhausting, and I’ve watched the leaders, administration and staff of this hospital rise to the occasion and become completely engaged.”
Most of the ransomware attacks, the attackers do recon for way ahead before encryption locating the backups, no one can guarantee sensitive data was not compromised.
