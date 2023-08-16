Weather
Buy Now

Kids cool of on the Splash Pad at Energy Capital Sports Complex as temperatures reach the mid 90s on Tuesday afternoon in Gillette. More hot, dry weather is expected through the week.

 Ed Glazar

This August has been a lot wetter than normal, but the rest of this week is expected to be hot and dry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.