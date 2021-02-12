A Campbell County man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing another man in the neck Thursday afternoon.
Roger Gilmore, 59, was arrested shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, a few hours after he told the deputies that he’d stabbed his friend in the neck.
At 1:42 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a county resident after Gilmore showed up at his home and said he’d stabbed his friend, a 33-year-old man. Five deputies showed up to a home on Midland Road north of Gillette.
When they arrived, Gilmore was walking out of the garage with his hands in the air. He told deputies that he’d stabbed his friend in his neck and he thought he might have killed him. Gilmore also said he was drunk and that he had a knife in his right pants pocket. No knife was found on Gilmore, according to court documents.
Gilmore said he stabbed his friend in the left side of his neck with a 4-inch folding knife during an argument at a nearby home on Quincy Road, but Gilmore would not say what the argument was about. Gilmore said it took place in the driveway, and he stabbed his friend in the neck while his friend was in his truck.
Afterward, Gilmore went to a nearby home to call 911 and tell police what he did.
Gilmore told deputies that his friend left the area in a white 2006 Chevy pickup, and he gave them an address where he thought his friend would be. Deputies did not find him there.
Additional officers showed up at the address where the stabbing allegedly took place. They spoke with a woman, who was uncooperative and said no assault had happened there. Officers searched the home and did not find the 33-year-old, but they saw suspected blood droplets on the floor, according to court documents.
Gilmore kept saying that he stabbed his friend in the throat, but he would not say why. He also repeatedly told the officers to take him to jail.
While he was in the patrol car, Gilmore saw the woman step out of the home and he told a deputy, “That’s why I did it,” according to court documents.
Gilmore said the man and the woman are in a relationship. He became upset and started calling his friend “a child molester” and that he needed to go to prison for the rest of his life.
Multiple times, Gilmore said that he would stab the man in the heart next time and that he would kill his friend when he gets out of jail.
Gilmore became angrier and tried to break the patrol car’s rear cage window. When the deputy told him to be patient, Gilmore asked that the deputy shoot him. Gilmore then ripped the wires out of the rear cage camera.
The 33-year-old’s truck was found parked in a driveway at another location. A man answered the door and said the victim was not there, but he had been. He had been bleeding from a cut in his neck, and he’d asked the man to “stitch” his neck up, according to court documents.
The man told deputies that he helped stop the bleeding, but that he told him to go to the hospital. The victim told the man that Gilmore had stabbed him, and then he left the home.
The man didn’t know who drove the victim away or if he went to the hospital. He said that if the man did go to the hospital, he was going to say that he’d gotten the cut on his neck from a grinder wheel, according to court documents.
As deputies were getting ready to leave the home, the man came out and said he’d heard that the victim was at the hospital. Deputies went to the hospital and tried to speak with him, but he was not cooperative with law enforcement and wouldn’t give any information on what happened.
Gilmore was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, alleging that he “purposely and with premeditated malice” tried to kill the victim. He also was charged with misdemeanor destruction of property for damaging the patrol car’s camera.
