A Moorcroft man’s appeal to the Wyoming Supreme Court has resulted in an acquittal of one charge and the return of another, after justices reversed and vacated the aggravated assault and battery conviction in question.
He now faces sentencing for a separate aggravated assault charge that was previously vacated due to double jeopardy concerns that no longer apply.
In its December opinion, the Supreme Court overturned Nathan J. Schuerman’s aggravated assault and battery sentence and conviction. In doing so, the higher court remanded the case back to District Court to clarify the standing, and if appropriate, sentencing, of the second aggravated assault charge that had been vacated.
In a December 2021 trial, jurors found Schuerman guilty of two aggravated assault charges, as well as a number of other counts. But the second aggravated assault conviction was vacated at his sentencing hearing after concerns were raised for the potential of double jeopardy.
Following the Supreme Court opinion, that conviction was effectively reinstated by District Judge Stuart S. Healy III, who had presided over Schuerman’s trial.
At the March 23 review hearing, County Attorney Nathan Henkes, the prosecutor, asked to withdraw the initial request to vacate the charge, effectively reinstating the second aggravated assault conviction.
The double jeopardy concern arose because each aggravated assault conviction dealt with disjunctive, or mutually exclusive, parts of the same statute. Double jeopardy protects someone from being prosecuted for the same offense twice.
Healy determined that the double jeopardy concern went away with the acquittal.
Because the jury had found Schuerman guilty of the vacated charge and there was no longer concern of double jeopardy, Healy allowed Henkes’ request, putting the aggravated assault charge back on the table.
That means although Schuerman had the conviction acquitted and the sentence removed for the charge he appealed, he now faces sentencing for the reinstated charge.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 4.
Schuerman’s convictions stem from a high-speed chase in April 2020 that spanned from Moorcroft into Campbell County. Before rolling his truck and his subsequent arrest, he drove his truck straight at a Sheriff’s deputy patrol car and nearly collided with him.
One of his aggravated assault charges was for attempting to cause serious harm to the deputy and the second was for threatening the deputy with the truck.
The jury also convicted him of possession of a deadly weapon and aggravated eluding, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of destruction of property and reckless driving.
Healy gave Schuerman nine to 10 years in prison for aggravated assault and four and a half to five years for possession of a deadly weapon, to run consecutively to each other, totaling up to 15 years.
An additional 4.5- to five-year sentence for aggravated eluding runs concurrent to the other sentences.
In his appeal, Schuerman argued that the jury was improperly instructed that it could find him guilty if he acted knowingly, rather than intentionally. The Supreme Court opinion sided with him.
During the trial, the court denied his request to remove “knowingly” from the jury instructions. Ultimately, the jury unanimously found that he knowingly attempted to cause harm, rather than the alternative choice that he “intentionally” made the attempt.
The Supreme Court found that attempted aggravated assault and battery requires proof that Schuerman specifically intended to cause serious bodily injury.
Jurors had the option to find Schuerman guilty because he acted intentionally, knowingly or both. They selected the “knowingly” option without indicating it was intentional or both.
“Knowingly differs from an intent to cause a particular result and is not sufficient to prove that Mr. Schuerman acted with specific intent to cause serious bodily injury,” the opinion read.
With that ruling, the case was remanded back to District Court to decide what to do with the second aggravated assault charge, which dealt with a separate section of the same law and was not included in Schuerman’s appeal.
In April 2020, Schuerman tried to drive his truck head-on into a K-9 deputy’s vehicle during a chase with law enforcement that began after he was contacted at a house in Moorcroft by police. The Moorcroft man had been fighting with his girlfriend and fled the home in his truck toward Campbell County, where deputies pursued him.
During the ensuing chase, Schuerman drove his truck at the patrol car driven by deputy Eric Coxbill and nearly collided with him. Schuerman’s truck rolled soon after and he was arrested. A handgun and ammo were found in the glove box of the truck he drove, according to the opinion.
He originally pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness or deficiency, but after his first mental evaluation, pleaded no contest to a few of the counts, then after his second evaluation, pleaded not guilty to all seven counts, according to court documents, leading to the trial.
