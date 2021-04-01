A day after passing through the Wyoming House of Representatives, a bill proposing the formation of an independent community college district in Campbell County cleared its last hurdle in the Senate and now awaits the governor's signature.
Senate File 83 passed concurrence today in the Senate by a vote of 26-3-1.
It now needs to be assigned a Senate Enrolled Act number and get signatures from the Speaker of the House and Senate President before moving to the governor's office.
If the bill is signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon, a special election will be held in Campbell County to decide on whether to approve the creation of the Gillette Community College District.
In addition to voting on the approval of an independent community college district, the public also would elect seven board trustees to oversee the new district.
The ballot would be for the approval of up to 4 mills of property tax to fund the Gillette Community College District, which the newly elected trustees would have control over.
Throughout the Campbell County push for its own college district, proponents have estimated that the new district would require about 2 mills.
(1) comment
Now how about the ability to bring in a trade school. Or as an independent college district, how about revamping the nursing program?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.