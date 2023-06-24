 Skip to main content
New knee surgery robot lands in Gillette surgery center

The Powder River Surgery Center has acquired the first robotic surgical assistant in Gillette — a rarity even throughout the state — with an eye toward providing a more patient-specific plan for total knee replacements.

Hayden Averill, 9, gets a hands on experience with a knee surgery robot Tuesday with help from Mike Fabian, left, with Zimmer Biomet and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Stanford Israelsen during an open house at Powder River Surgery Center in Gillette.
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Stanford Israelsen gives a robotic knee surgery demonstration Tuesday during an open house at Powder River Surgery Center in Gillette.

