New knee surgery robot lands in Gillette surgery center

The Powder River Surgery Center has acquired the first robotic surgical assistant in Gillette — a rarity even throughout the state — with an eye toward providing a more patient-specific plan for total knee replacements.
The robot, Rosa Knee made by Zimmer Biomet, made its Gillette debut in a Tuesday morning surgery performed by Dr. Stanford Israelsen, which was followed by a showcase for the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce that afternoon.
There are some Wyoming hospitals with a similar model of robotics, but this is the first of its kind in any Wyoming surgery center and the first anywhere in Gillette, said Linda Bedwell, surgery center director.
The machine costs about $1 million but was provided in partnership with Zimmer Biomet, not paid for upfront, Bedwell said. The surgery center has to perform 100 total knee replacements using the robot within the next 12 months to meet the volume requirements of their deal.
Additionally, the surgery center has also made its first “smart” implants, which contain sensors that capture motion data that allow physicians and physical therapists to measure and monitor the knee’s function after surgery.
“The whole thing was designed to leverage every available technology we could get to get a better outcome for the patient,” Israelsen said.
How it works
The 600-pound robot itself rests on a heavy base with a touch screen up top and a mechanized arm that extends away toward the patient.
A camera tower situated across from the base creates a 3-D map of the patient’s knee using Cartesian coordinates to measure specific angles and locations that surgeons otherwise operate without.
The machine helps implement a surgical plan more accurately catered to each specific patient. But the surgeon’s training still takes priority and leads the operation itself.
“Rosa is adjunct to anyone’s surgical flow,” said Mike Fabian, Rosa program development manager.
The 3-D mapping can identify where the center of the knee is, how far the knee moves and how ligament tension varies while moved in different positions.
“The big advantage to the robot is precision,” Israelsen said.
Using the robot, surgeons can virtually position the knee implants on its touch screen and predict how they will fit inside the patient’s knee.
Once the plan is formalized on the touch screen, the surgeon confirms it and the robotic arm then positions the surgeon in the correct locations to make incisions, following the plan catered to that specific patient.
The surgical robot’s surgical precision is within 0.5 millimeters and 0.5 degrees margin of error, Fabian said, whereas the accepted standard is within 3 millimeters and 3 degrees.
“What this allows you to do is better target the knee for that specific patient,” Israelsen said. “Everybody comes in with different anatomy.”
The past targets are based on averages whereas the robot allows surgeons to measure more precisely the intricacies of the unique patient’s knee.
“This tool gives us an entirely new level of precision and feedback,” Israelsen said. “It lets us measure things that are previously unmeasurable.”
In essence, surgeons perform surgery on the robot’s screen, making adjustments and hitting the targets they want. Then they lock in the plan, bringing the robotic arm to the knee and making cuts.
It adds pre-planning in the operating room, but the actual time spent over the patient cutting is faster.
To perform knee surgery without the robot, jigs are inserted into a patient’s leg. That system has worked for a long time, but doesn’t give feedback. It involves attaching a metal rod to the front of the tibia and drilling another rod down the center of the femur.
While that approximates the right angles for the knee implants, it doesn’t approximate how precise the implant is positioned.
Historically surgeons have achieved good outcomes using that method. The robotic assistant is meant to provide more precision.
The surgeons who are accustomed to the robot add on average a few minutes of extra surgery time. While it adds extra steps on the front end, it then simplifies the process of making cuts.
Surgeons can return to break-even on surgery times after enough cases, Fabian said.
More patient-specific
The future of knee replacement is not only robotic surgical assistants but also enhancing the implants placed into the body. Those smart implants add to making a surgery more patient-specific.
The knee implant includes an electronic tracker that records steps, measures movement, time spent standing, heel stride length and other metrics. It then relays that data to a receiver the patient has and also goes to a platform the surgeon, physical therapist and patient can view.
Ultimately, the data measure if a patient is keeping up with the movements and getting the results they should.
“It’s kind of a big deal to know if a patient’s at home on the couch, not bending their knee much at all … or if they’re at (physical therapy) two or three times a week, doing 90 degrees of motion,” said surgeon Dr. Scott Sorenson.
“All of those metrics right here, it will track that.”
Despite the luxuries the robotic technology provides, the surgical assistant does not necessarily simplify the process or devalue experience.
“If anything, I think you have to understand better how the knee works, how knee replacements work, in order to get a good result out of the robot. It can’t do it for you,” Israelsen said. “It just gives you a better tool.”
