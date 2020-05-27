The Campbell County Rec Center will offer multiple adventures for teens ages 11-16 this summer, touted as low-cost and supervised activities.
- The first adventure will be a trip to Flight Zone, which is a trampoline facility in Gillette. It will be from 1-4 p.m. June 5 and costs $20. The limit is nine and registration ends June 3.
- The second adventure is called Primetime Paintball and the two sessions will be from 1-5 p.m. June 19 and Aug. 10. It costs $29 with registration, which ends June 15 and Aug. 3. The paintball adventure will be limited to 20 participants each session.
- The Skateboarding Day Camp is the final adventure at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 17. It will be limited to 20 participants and costs $50 with registration, which ends July 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.