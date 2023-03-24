Behind the Race Track
Buy Now

One of dozens of traveling horses stabled June 3, 2022 at Morningside Park, during a summer of horse racing in Gillette.

 News Record File Photo

The Campbell County Public Land Board is hosting a community forum Thursday to present some of the initial findings from the master planning process.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Heritage Theater’s art gallery.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.